× Reports: Trump expected to sign order to suspend U.S. refugee program

WASHINGTON – President Trump is expected to sign an order later this week dealing with the country’s refugee programs.

On Wednesday, President Trump took the first steps to begin toward achieving some of his most contentious campaign promises.

Trump signed two executive orders that would start the process of building a wall along the southern border of the United States, boost border patrols and increase deportations of illegal immigrants.

The executive orders will also seek to end sanctuary cities and the practice of releasing undocumented immigrants detained by federal officials before trial.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Associated Press obtained a draft of an executive order that would stop the United States from accepting Syrian refugees in the immediate future.

The order would also suspend the United States’ refugee program for 120 days.

The AP also states that the president plans to suspend issuing visas for people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for at least 30 days, according to the draft.

AP reports that Trump is expected to sign the order this week, but it is not clear whether it will be revised before then.

The New York Times reports that the order does not single out any particular religion in its text, but says that those who are persecuted members of religious minorities would be prioritized.

“In order to protect Americans, we must ensure that those admitted to this country do not bear hostile attitudes toward our country and its founding principles. We cannot, and should not, admit into our country those who do not support the U.S. Constitution, or those who would place violent religious edicts over American law. In addition, the United States should not admit those who engage in acts of bigotry and hatred (including “honor” killings, other forms of violence against women, or the persecution of those who practice other religions) or those who would oppress members of one race, one gender, or sexual orientation,” the order reads.