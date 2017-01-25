Runners preparing for Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon, and kids can join in their own way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - In a few months, runners from all over the world will come together to run the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon in downtown Oklahoma City.

In addition to thousands of adult runners, children will also be attending the event to run the Kids Marathon.

The Kids Marathon is a great way for children to develop healthy habits that will bring them lifelong health benefits.

Students at Soldier Creek Elementary School are running the marathon and are eager to create their own healthy lifestyle.

Instead of running the full marathon on race day, kids will prepare ahead of time by running a little each week. By accumulating 25 miles before the race, the kids will finish out the full marathon by running a little over one mile on race day.

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon will be on Sunday, April 30. To register, visit the marathon's website.