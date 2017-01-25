× Actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80

CONNECTICUT – Actress Mary Tyler Moore has died at the age of 80.

“Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine,” said Mara Buxbaum, Moore’s longtime publicist, in a statement. “A groundbreaking actress, producer and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”

Mary Tyler Moore has passed away, according to her longtime representative Mara Buxbaum — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) January 25, 2017

BREAKING: Actress Mary Tyler Moore is dead at age 80, publicist says. — The Associated Press (@AP) January 25, 2017

TMZ reported Moore was in a hospital in grave condition.

Sources close to the family told TMZ Moore’s condition was so grim family members were going to the hospital to say goodbye.

In 2014, Moore’s friends told The Washington Post she had lost most of her vision due to her diabetes.

Moore was most known for starring in ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ and ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show.’