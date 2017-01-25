Trump to tackle immigration with order to build a wall, boost deportations

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday started to reshape US immigration enforcement policies via executive order, taking his first steps toward fulfilling some of the most contentious pledges that defined his campaign.

Trump signed what the White House described as executive orders that begin moving towards building a wall on the US-Mexico border, boosting border patrol forces and ordering an increase in deportations of undocumented immigrants.

“This is border security. We’ve been talking about this from the beginning. This is going to bring it over the top,” Trump said as he signed the first of two orders during a visit to the Department of Homeland Security, the agency that would implement those actions.

The executive orders will also seek to end sanctuary cities and the practice of releasing undocumented immigrants detained by federal officials before trial. White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the executive action directed at sanctuary cities would strip grant funding for cities that “harbor illegal immigrants.”

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said that the secretary of state also will be under a directive to withhold visas and other tools to make sure “countries accept and return the criminal that came from their country.” The directive to the secretary will be “to look at those funding streams and figure out how they can be cut off,” Spicer said

White House: Will create more detention space for immigrants on southern US border to make it easier and cheaper to detain and deport them. — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) January 25, 2017

Construction of the wall could begin in months, but planning for the massive project is “starting immediately,” Trump said Wednesday in an interview with ABC News.

Trump confirmed his plans to build the wall with federal funds and then seek reimbursement from Mexico, an idea Mexico has resisted. But negotiations, he said, would begin “relatively soon.”

“I’m telling you there will be a payment. It will be in a form, perhaps a complicated form,” Trump said.

The actions will send alarm bells ringing in immigration activist circles, where questions still are swirling about whether Trump would truly implement many of the hardline immigration policies he articulated during his campaign. Trump’s planned actions leave little doubt about whether his immigration policies as president would differ from his campaign rhetoric.

There remained little question, for example, about whether Trump would push to increase deportations of undocumented immigrants. One of Trump’s executive orders will call for tripling “enforcement and removal operations/agents” of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, which is charged with arresting and deporting undocumented immigrants living in the US. And his executive order also called for a 5,000-person increase in Customs and Border Protection personnel.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer has said Trump wants to prioritize the removal of undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes in the US, but has refused to say whether deportation priorities would change. Trump during his campaign called for the deportation of all undocumented immigrants living in the US, though he signaled the “good ones” could return to the US under an expedited process.