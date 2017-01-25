Where to get your free bottle of McDonald’s Big Mac Sauce

OKLAHOMA – McDonald’s is giving away 10,000 limited edition bottles of their Big Mac Sauce across the U.S. Thursday.

The fast food chain is promoting their new offer: The Big Mac Trio.

You can get your free bottle at these locations here in Oklahoma:

31 West Main, Yukon, OK 73099

312 S. Meridian, Oklahoma City, OK 73108

1300 E. 2nd Street, Edmond, OK 73034

1250 E. Albany, Broken Arrow, OK 74012

9525 E. 71st St. and Mingo, So., Tulsa, OK 74145

There’s one condition: you must share the secret code to a crew member or designated representative to get your free bottle by saying “There’s a Big Mac for that.”

Customers can also find Big Mac Special Sauce bottles in their market by downloading the Big Mac Special Sauce Finder iMessage app.

Those who aren’t in a location where the bottles are being given away will have a chance to win a bottle by following and participating in McDonald’s live giveaway on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.