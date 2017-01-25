Woman convicted in deadly OSU homecoming crash starts prison sentence

STILLWATER, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman who crashed into a crowd of onlookers in 2015 has officially started her prison sentence.

Authorities said Adacia Chambers drove her car into an unmanned police motorcycle before plowing straight into the crowd of onlookers during Oklahoma State’s homecoming parade on Oct. 24, 2015.

In all, authorities said four people were killed and 46 others were injured in the crash.

Officials said 2-year-old Nash Lucas, 23-year-old Nikita Nakal, 65-year-olds Dr. Marvin and Bonnie Stone were all killed in the crash.

Previously, Chambers’ attorney had claimed that she was not in her right state of mind when she drove into the crowd of spectators.

Earlier this month, Chambers accepted a plea deal and pleaded no contest to four counts of second-degree murder and 39 counts of assault and battery.

Chambers will be sentenced to four concurrent life sentences and 10-years for each assault charge, which will also run concurrently.

Officials say she must serve 85 percent of her sentence.

“I accepted the plea because I don’t want to put the families through any more pain,” Chambers said in case.

On January 24th, Chambers officially started her prison sentence at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud.