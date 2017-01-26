1 dead in crash of small plane in northeastern Oklahoma

ZENA, Okla. – The pilot of a small plane was killed when the aircraft went down in a field near Grand Lake in northeastern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the aircraft was found lying upside down in a field just west of U.S. 59 and Oklahoma 127 near Zena, Oklahoma.

Grand River Dam Authority police were told about 6 p.m. Wednesday that a plane that had taken off from Zena had failed to arrive as scheduled at Grove, Oklahoma.

Authority Police Chief Brian Edwards says witnesses reported seeing the aircraft appear to have trouble gaining altitude.

According to the Grove Sun, OHP identified the pilot as Bob Hudson, a local medical missionary pilot.