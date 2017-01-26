Armed robber exchanges gunfire with store clerk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - He is armed and dangerous.

Midwest City and Oklahoma City police believe the same man is responsible for several convenience store robberies.

The crime spree started on January 4 at a store near Reno at Air Depot.

Police said the suspect hid behind an ice machine, waiting for the customers to leave.

Once they were all gone, he pulled a gun out of his waistband, went inside and demanded money.

The clerk complied, put his hands in the air and emptied the register.

Police said the same man came back the next day and tried again, but the quick thinking store employee locked the door before he could get inside.

At his next hold up near Grand and Western, the masked gunman propped the door open.

"You see the suspect as he enters the store, he puts a stick on the ground. That stick prevents the door from locking behind him," said police spokesman Travis Vernier.

But, it's the most recent hold up that is most alarming.

The store clerk, who asked not to be identified, said the man came in waving a gun and fired three or four shots.

Protected by bulletproof glass, the employee grabbed his own weapon and returned fire as the suspect runs out empty handed.

Police hope you can identify the unpredictable thief before he strikes again and somebody gets killed.

If you have any useful information, call Crime Stoppers at 235-7300.

