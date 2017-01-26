Authorities release more information on standoff at Riverwind Hotel that came to tragic end

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities have released more information on the standoff at a Norman hotel and casino that came to a tragic end earlier this week.

Around 9 p.m., McClain County deputies were called to the Riverwind Hotel and Casino in Norman after a 50-year-old man started sending messages to his family members, saying goodbye.

The man, who officials believed was armed, had barricaded himself inside a hotel room on the fourth floor.

Authorities at the scene started speaking with the man on the phone in an attempt to get him to surrender peacefully.

At one point, the man, later identified as Carl Hopkins from Edmond, told officers at the scene that he would come out of his room between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. after he finished his pizza and movie.

Police evacuated the hotel and casino out of an abundance of caution.

Around 10 p.m. Hopkins told a negotiator that he had a lot of problems and stopped talking to the negotiator.

A couple of hours later, around 12:40 a.m., a gunshot was heard coming from inside the room.

Officers entered the room and found Hopkins dead with a single gunshot wound.

Authorities are still investigating.

If you or someone you know is suicidal, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 to get help 24/7.