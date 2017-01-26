Burger King employees accused of selling marijuana to customers ordering ‘fries extra crispy’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EPPING, N.H. — Two employees from a New Hampshire Burger King were arrested for allegedly selling pot to customers who said the code word "fries extra crispy" at the drive-thru window.

Garrett Norris, 20, of Raymond, and Meagan Dearborn, 19, of Raymond, New Hampshire, were arrested after cops conducted an undercover operation on Jan. 21, The New Hampshire Union Leader reported.

Police received multiple tips that drugs were being sold at the fast food restaurant.

Customers would allegedly pull up to the drive-thru window and ask for "nasty boy," Norris' nickname. When the employee said yes, the customer would ask for an order of "fries extra crispy" — code words for marijuana — with their meal.

The customers would pay for the drugs at the window and receive it in a coffee cup that was included with the order, police said. The marijuana was not put in the food.

Norris was charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, Union Leader reported.

Dearborn, the shift manager, was charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled drug and unlawful possession of alcohol.

Police believe Dearborn was working with Norris to sell the drugs, although she has denied any involvement. She was also found with alcohol at the time, according to The Union Leader.

Norris and Dearborn are expected to be arraigned on Feb. 28.