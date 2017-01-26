× Funeral services scheduled for Oklahoma officer killed in crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – Funeral services for an Oklahoma police officer killed in a head-on collision will be held on Saturday.

Around 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officials with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say 45-year-old Nathan Graves was killed in a head-on collision along Hwy 99 near the Lincoln and Payne county line.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Graves was driving a Chevy Tahoe southbound on Hwy 99 when a pickup truck, driven by 21-year-old Justin Henley, swerved into his lane.

Investigators say Henley, who was heading northbound, was attempting to pass a car in a no passing zone.

Troopers say both of the drivers took evasive action and ended up colliding head-on in a ditch.

Graves was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash from numerous injuries.

Officials with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say Graves’ funeral will be held on Saturday at First Baptist Church, located at 912 W. 1st St. in Chandler.

Services begin at 1:30 p.m.