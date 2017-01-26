× Health officials: Eight Oklahomans have died from the flu

OKLAHOMA CITY – Health officials say another two Oklahomans have died from the flu.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that another two people had succumbed to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths from the flu in Oklahoma to eight.

Experts say the patients were residents of Craig and Pottawatomie counties.

Officials say seven of the flu deaths, including the latest two, occurred in patients who were over the age of 65. The other patient was a child between the ages of 5- and 17-years-old in Rogers County.