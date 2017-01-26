× ‘It’s just one whole city coming together,’ Runners, walkers gear up for Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you haven’t started training for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon and the Run to Remember, now may be the time!

The big event will be held on April 30, 2017.

People across state, and even outside of Oklahoma, will be running or walking in the event.

Participants suggest you start your training now if you plan to attend.

“It is very hard to train for a half marathon or marathon on your own, so having a group of people to depend on being there and doing training runs with is huge,” said Jeff Beck. ”

It’s not about intimidation, many choose to walk the run.

” I used to be intimidated by the speed of other people. It`s not about that. It`s about finishing and setting a goal for yourself that you want to accomplish. I feel like it`s turned tragedy into triumph. I feel like it`s saying that we are still winning,” said Stephanie Wandick.

For many, the run has become a yearly tradition.

“I never thought I would be a runner much less probably run the Memorial Marathon. Every year that I do it, it just becomes more and more memorable. I take something else away from it,” said Carrie Burkhart. “Now it’s become something that I can’t not do.”

Whether you go by yourself or with family and friends, those who plan to go are just excited to be there.

“My daughter and I are going to run a relay team. Training for it is just as fun as running it. It brings the whole community together – you see all those people together on the course. There`s a lot of excitement. It grows every year. It`s such a metaphor for persevering,” said Diana Lindsey.

The memorial marathon has a run for everyone:

Marathon

Half Marathon

Relay

5-K

Kids Marathon

Click here to register.