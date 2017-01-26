× Judge agrees with previous ruling regarding former Guthrie police officer

GUTHRIE, Okla. – A case that has gone back and forth in Guthrie for years has finally come to a close.

Former Lt. Mark Bruning is accused of wrongfully arresting his wife’s ex-husband after the Mumford and Sons concert in September of 2013.

After an argument at the gate, Kyle White claims Bruning had officers arrest him.

He said he was arrested on public intoxication and spent the night in jail.

White later discovered the complaint had been dropped, and Bruning was let go from the department.

In 2014, an arbitrator said Bruning should have been suspended for six months but not fired.

Court documents state the arbitrator determined the following:

“The City established by clear and convincing evidence that [Bruning’s] conduct warranted punishment, up to and including termination. However, [I find] both parties are at fault in this matter, [Bruning] for exercising poor judgment and abuse of power, and the City Manager and Human Resources Director for being influenced by allegations without any verification. The result was an unfounded and unacceptable bias against [Bruning] during the investigation and decision making process. The City Manager and the Human Resources Director acted in a way that was arbitrary and capricious, therefore the Disciplinary Hearing Panel’s finding that there was just cause for the decision to terminate [Bruning’s] employment cannot stand.”

A year later, a district judge upheld that ruling.

Following that ruling, the Guthrie City Council decided to appeal the decision

“Arbitrators stated that Mr. Bruning should be suspended for six months without pay, and the disciplinary board from the city determined he should have been terminated,” said Guthrie City Manager Bruce Johnson told NewsChannel 4 in 2016.

However, a judge upheld the district judge’s ruling on Thursday.