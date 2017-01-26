Man bites off roommate’s ear in fight over Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania - An argument over President Donald Trump ended with doctors reattaching a man's ear.

30-year-old Marcos Ortiz had been drinking at a bar with his roommate before the men went back to their apartment to watch TV.

Ortiz and his roommate are both from Mexico, and his roommate reportedly became enraged over Trump's immigration policy, shouting that he didn't want to be deported.

"He went crazy," Ortiz told WPXI. "'You're going to die tonight,' I said, 'Why?' He said, 'You're gonna die tonight.'"

Ortiz says his roommate bit off his ear, twisted and broke his middle finger, then reached for a knife.

He ran out of the apartment and says his roommate then pushed him down the stairs. "He pushed me and I go all the way," Ortiz said.

Ortiz ran to a gas station and called police.

Officers recovered his ear in the apartment and sent it to the hospital with Ortiz.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect, whose name has not yet been released.

The roommates had only known each other for 6 months before the ear-biting incident.