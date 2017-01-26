× Man shot to death in south Oklahoma City has been identified

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have identified the man killed in a shooting in south Oklahoma City.

Around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to reports of a shooting in the 6600 block of S. Kelley.

When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Antwon Chamblee critically wounded in the front yard.

Chamblee was transported to a local hospital where he passed away.

At this time, there have been no arrests in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.