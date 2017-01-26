× Mexican president cancels meeting with Trump

(CNN) — Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has canceled his upcoming meeting with President Donald Trump.

That meeting was scheduled for Jan.31.

Nieto’s cancellation comes after renewed tensions over Trump’s plan to build a wall on the border between the U.S. and Mexico.

“This morning we have informed the White House that I will not attend the meeting scheduled for next Tuesday with the POTUS,” Peña Nieto tweeted.

Earlier Thursday morning, Trump had tweeted that it would be better to cancel the meeting if Peña Nieto continued to insist Mexico would not pay for the wall, which he had again said as recently as Wednesday evening.

of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

House Speaker Paul Ryan says President Donald Trump’s border wall will cost $12 billion to $15 billion and Ryan says Congress will pay for it by this fall.

The Wisconsin Republican made his comments to reporters in Philadelphia, where GOP lawmakers are holding their annual strategy retreat.

Ryan was pressed on whether the wall’s price tag would be added to the deficit or whether Congress would find some ways to offset the cost.

But he wouldn’t commit.