Newsroom Administrative Assistant

OKLAHOMA CITY- The primary responsibility of the News Administrative Assistant is to assist the News Department in various administrative tasks.

Experience:

Strong written and verbal communication skills a must. Knowledge of spreadsheet and word processing softwares. Must possess a valid State Driver’s License (or be able to obtain one).

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum one year of related experience required with some college credits preferred.

STATEMENT ABOUT OTHER DUTIES:

Requirements:

• Coordinating projects between station and public

• Coordinates university internship program

• Coordinates ordering of office supplies for the news department;

• Special projects as needed, including answering switchboard and assignment desk phone;

• Must demonstrate poise and maturity under stressful conditions and during severe weather;

• Interacts with public, providing high level of customer service for viewer phone calls;

• Performs other duties as assigned with close attention to deadlines

Contact:

For consideration please apply to www.tribunemediacareers.com

