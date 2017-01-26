× Oklahoma City attorney charged with embezzlement

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma County attorney is facing charges after allegedly writing a hot check to cover a workers’ compensation case.

Court records show that the victim received a check for more than $36,000 from Jeffery Nachimson.

Authorities say the check was to settle a workers’ compensation claim, but the check bounced.

The probable cause affidavit claims that Nachimson received the settlement check from Comp Source Mutual for the full amount.

However, his account did not have the sufficient funds to cover the check when he gave it to the victim.

“As of this date, [the victim] has not received the settlement money owed to her by the Defendant Jeffery D. Nachimson,” the affidavit states.

Nachimson has been charged with one count of embezzlement.