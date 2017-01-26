× Oklahoma City participates in nationwide census of homeless community

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City has participated in a nationwide census of the homeless community called the ‘Point in Time’ count.

Every two years, cities all across the country conduct a ‘Point in Time’ census of the city’s homeless community.

However, Oklahoma City chooses to do this annually.

Last year, a total of 1,511 “countable” people were counted, which is up 16 percent from 2015.

The numbers gathered during this year’s ‘Point in Time’ count will be released later on this year.

Hear from some of those directly affected – on NewsChannel 4 at 5 p.m.