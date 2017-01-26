× Oklahoma City police arrest 19-year-old in connection to summer 2016 double-homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 19-year-old man is behind bars in connection to a 2016 double-homicide in northeast Oklahoma City.

On June 20th, officers were called to the intersection of N.E. 15th and N. Highland Dr. in reference to two bodies that were found inside a car.

Devra Gail Crutcher, 49, and Adrian Lyndell Hawthorne, 24, were found dead inside a black Nissan Altima, with trauma to their bodies consistent with homicide, police say.

Seven months after the double-homicide, a suspect is in custody.

Police arrested Tramon Brown for first-degree murder.

No other information has been released at this time.