Oklahoma State Board of Education votes to sponsor Seminole charter school

SEMINOLE, Okla. - The Oklahoma State Department of Education voted unanimously to become sponsors of a charter school in Seminole.

The Academy of Seminole twice asked the local school board to accept their proposal and they were denied twice.

So they appealed to the state board.

Academy of Seminole will be the first rural charter from scratch.

Dozens of Seminole parents packed the boardroom and the hallway outside because they ran out of room inside.

Some of the parents actually cried after the board vote they said they were so relieved.

