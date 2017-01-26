Oklahomans react to President Trump’s immigration restrictions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A religious group in Oklahoma City is speaking out following a report about a possible executive order by President Trump.

On Wednesday, several organizations received a proposed executive order that would place immigration restrictions on people coming from countries with a history of terrorism.

But to many Oklahoma Muslims, they said it sounds like a ban.

“Whichever way he frames it, it's a Muslim ban, and we believe it's a Muslim ban,” said Imam Imad Enchassi, with the Islamic Society of Greater Oklahoma City.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations says the Trump administration is looking to restrict immigration from Syria and six other Middle Eastern and African countries.

The drafts also call for a 120-day suspension of the United States' Refugee Resettlement Program, and would cap refugee admissions.

“I have a nephew that is Syrian, that is going to school right here in the State of Oklahoma, I don't know what that means for him. I have a mother who's Syrian who lives in Lebanon, and I was looking forward to her coming to visit me,” said Enchassi.

Trump has said he wants to eliminate ISIS and stop terrorists group from coming into the country, but Enchassi believes this proposed executive order puts a target on his religion.

However, one Oklahoma Senator said he stands by President Trump's decision.

“He has identified five countries that have a propensity to have dangerous people leaving those countries and coming into our borders. Until we are insured that Americans will be safe then yeah, I do support the president 100 percent,” said Senator Ralph Shortey.

Staff with CAIR said they won't let times like this bring them down.

“The Muslim community is not their enemy," Veronica Laizure said. "They're here to live and to work and send their kids to school."

Enchassi said these four years will see challenges and he has a message for the president.

“If he's listening, he needs to know that Muslims are a vital part in our society. We are doctors, we're engineers, professors,” he said.