Oklahoma’s standing improves in latest ‘Kids Count’ report

OKLAHOMA CITY – The latest ‘Kids Count’ report was released on Thursday, and it seems like Oklahoma has improved its standing.

The ‘Kids Count’ report considers a child’s economic well-being, education, health and family.

Oklahoma ranked 37th for overall child well-being, which is an improvement from 39th the prior year.

The report states that more students are graduating on the time, there are fewer teen births and fewer teenagers who are abusing drugs and alcohol.

However, 57 percent of young children are not in school, and 77 percent of eighth graders are not proficient in math.

