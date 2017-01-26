ORU student saves stranger choking at Whole Foods

TULSA, Okla. – Mason Miles was enjoying a casual dinner with friends at Whole Foods when she began choking.

“All of a sudden, I like couldn’t breathe,” Miles told KJRH.

As Miles’ face began to turn red, a stranger spotted what was happening and rushed to help.

“Oh my gosh, I think that girl is choking,” Antonio Guajardo, an ORU freshman, said. “I look over and you could definitely tell she was choking.”

Guajardo performed the Heimlich maneuver on Miles, and it worked.

“He goes, ‘I know the Heimlich, I think,’ and so he did the Heimlich- pot sticker goes flying and I could breathe again,” Miles said.

Miles and Guajardo both attend Oral Roberts University, and a friendship has bloomed from their chance encounter.

“The Lord has us and knew he was in the right place, and he knew the Heimlich,” Miles said. “No one else knew what they were doing.”