Police searching for man accused of robbing several stores across the metro

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man who is accused of robbing several convenience stores across the metro.

On Jan. 4, officers were called to a robbery of a store near Reno and Air Depot in Midwest City. The next day, investigators say the same suspect returned to the store and attempted a second robbery, but the door was locked.

On Jan. 9, authorities say a convenience store near Grand and Walker in Oklahoma City was robbed at gunpoint. The same day, another store was robbed near S.E. 59th St. and Sunnylane.

After looking at the evidence, detectives believe the same person is behind all of the robberies.

If you have any information on the crimes, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.