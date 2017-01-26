× Senior without heat, needs help replacing busted furnace

OKLAHOMA CITY – Judith Powell has been without heat all winter long, ever since her floor furnace caught on fire.

She stays bundled up these days and can’t seem to ever thaw out.

She can’t afford to replace her busted furnace.

A couple of space heaters hardly get the job done.

“I noticed I had a little thing that has a temperature on it and it said 40 degrees this morning in my bedroom,” she said.

Friend, Ilene, was worried about Judith and emailed the In Your Corner team.

We weren’t about to pass up the chance to team up with non-profit, Community Action of Oklahoma City to help Judith.

Community Action helps low-income families and seniors with emergency home repairs, among other things.

“As soon as I get clearance, I’ll get some bids and we’ll get started on it,” Housing Maintenance Director for the agency, Bob Roberson, said.

Here’s the thing. Because Judith lives in a historic neighborhood and the project is being funded with federal money there is some red tape to cut through.

Everyone seems to be on the same page though.

The City of Oklahoma City, Community Action, and the State Historic Preservation Office tell me they’re working together for the quickest turn around possible.

“You want to do them faster, but you have to go by the guidelines,” Roberson said.

Until then Judith says she’ll keep doing what works, wearing layers, and positive thinking.

Right now Judith doesn’t have hot water either, so she’s getting a brand new hot water heater.

Community Action also weatherizes homes.

Here’s a list of other services.