State authorities investigating officer-involved in northeast Oklahoma

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – State authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in northeast Oklahoma.

Just before 6 a.m., a Wagoner County deputy was called to a disturbance at a home in Wagoner.

When the deputy arrived to the scene, he was confronted by a male subject.

Authorities say that the man advanced toward the deputy with a knife.

Officials say that is when the deputy shot and wounded the man.

The injured man was transported to a Tulsa-area hospital to be treated for his wound.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

Once the agency is finished, OSBI will deliver the report to a district attorney, who will then decide how to proceed with the case.