Teacher pays student $28,000 to keep quiet about their secret affair

DALLAS, Tex. - A teacher in Dallas is facing a sexual assault charge after paying a student thousands of dollars to keep quiet about their relationship.

Police say 27-year-old Thao Sandy Doan slept with the student, and paid him that large amount of money to stay quiet.

Doan was arrested last week, according to KDAF.

Their relationship started back in 2015 when the boy was just 14-years-old, police say.

Just one year later, Doan says the boy began blackmailing her.

That's when Doan paid the student nearly $28,000, until his mom contacted authorities in the beginning of January.

Currently, Doan is on administrative leave.