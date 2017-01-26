× Westbrook Leads Way To Win Over Dallas, Kanter Injured

Russell Westbrook poured in 45 points, with 17 of those coming in the fourth quarter, to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 109-98 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder lost Enes Kanter to an injury during the game, and it didn’t even happen during game action.

Westbrook didn’t get a triple double, and in fact, was only in double figures in one category, but his scoring was more than enough to lead OKC to the win.

The Thunder started slowly, with the Mavericks hitting nine 3-pointers in the first half and leading 55-53 at halftime.

OKC took over in the third quarter, outscoring the Mavs by 16 in the period to lead 87-73 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mavericks went on an 11-0 run to cut the Thunder lead to four at one point, but Westbrook closed it out, knocking down three 3-pointers in the final minutes to finish with 45 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Westbrook finished 16-for-29 shooting from the field and made four 3-pointers.

The Thunder did not have Enes Kanter in the second half.

Kanter injured his right wrist when he slammed his hand down on a chair on the bench during a timeout in the second quarter.

After the game, Thunder head coach Billy Donovan confirmed Kanter had suffered a fractured right forearm, and there is no timetable yet for his return.

The injury would likely keep Kanter out for several weeks.

Three other Thunder players joined Westbrook in double figure scoring.

Victor Oladipo had 17 points, Steven Adams 15 and Domantas Sabonis 10.

The Thunder shot 51 percent from the field to improve to 28-19 on the season.

OKC was playing their first game at home after a six-game road trip, and the third of three home games in the month of January.

The Thunder go back on the road for their next two games, playing at Cleveland on Sunday at 2:30, then visiting San Antonio next Tuesday, January 30, at 7:30 pm.