Wife gets third-degree burns after electric fire destroys El Reno family home

EL RENO, Okla. - An El Reno woman is recovering after she received third-degree burns during a house fire earlier this month.

"I grabbed a hold of the door knob, and it sank into my fingers," said Rachel Garrison.

On January 18, a fire broke out in the bathroom of Garrison's El Reno home.

"Well, I heard popping. I want to see what was going on in the bathroom," she said. "Open the door, and had flames and smoke hit my face."

A breaker box shorted, causing a fire that destroyed Garrison's family home of 23 years.

"This is home. This is where my children all grew up and all the grandchildren. It's all I've known," she said.

Family photos, children's trophies and the piano were destroyed in the blaze.

"We were redoing the kitchen floor, so we had a bunch of the kitchen stuff in the living room," Garrison said.

Their house cat keeps coming back to the charred home, confused by what just happened.

To make issues worse, the Garrisons said they didn't have homeowners insurance.

“It's very hard to make our monthly bills, because he's on a VA pension,” Garrison said.

So, now it's up to them to find the money to get back on their feet.

"At this point, we really don't know for sure, but we would like to rebuild if we possibly can, because this is home to the grandchildren, and all the kids are raised and all the kids that I've been through this house,” Garrison said.

BancFirst has started the Garrison Family Fire fund.

To find out more information, call 405-262-6577 or visit 2000 S. Country Club Drive in El Reno.