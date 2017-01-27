4 people in custody after Oklahoma man was allegedly bludgeoned to death by axe

PERRY, Okla. – Four people are in custody in connection to the death of a 25-year-old Oklahoma man who was allegedly bludgeoned by an axe.

Last week, Eric Hartung was reported missing by family members.

The 25-year-old was last seen on Jan. 14th with Crocket Daniel Beckham, 26, when they were pulled over by a Perry police officer, the Cleveland American reports.

After Hartung was reported missing, police questioned Beckham about his disappearance.

Beckham reportedly told police that he dropped Hartung off in Stillwater; however, police were unable to verify his story.

Later, Beckham changed his story and told police 23-year-old Able Horton killed Hartung, the Cleveland American reports.

Beckham reportedly led police to a rural area where Hartung was buried.

Officials said it appeared the body was bludgeoned by an axe, the Tulsa World reports.

Investigators later learned that along with Horton and Beckham, 30-year-old Tillman Wells and 43-year-old Helena Jones were also allegedly involved in the murder.

All four suspects were arrested and booked into jail for first-degree murder.