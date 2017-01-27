Backyard blaze rekindles, spreads to Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters in Oklahoma City say they were battling a fire that spread to a home on Friday morning.
Around 9 a.m., fire crews were called to a fire in the backyard of a home in the 300 block of N.W. 83rd St., near Britton Rd. and Robinson.
Firefighters were able to put that blaze out quickly, but it rekindled a couple of hours later.
Around 11:30 a.m., crews were called back to the home.
Bob Moore Chopper 4 was over the scene as flames tore through part of the home.
At this point, there is no estimate to how much damage was done to the house.
35.467560 -97.516428