Bartlesville alumni group frustrated after buffalo statue vandalized a 4th time

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – The owners of a buffalo statue in Bartlesville are fed up after the statue was vandalized for the fourth time recently.

The Sooner High School Alumni group decided to create ‘Sparty the Buffalo’ four years ago.

Since then, they say they have been in a back-and-forth battle with vandals.

Over the past four years, the statue has been vandalized four times.

The vandals are accused of cracking parts of the statue and tipping it over.

Now, FOX 23 reports that a plaque that memorialized deceased students and teachers is missing.

Police are looking at surveillance video that captured four or five vandals in the act.