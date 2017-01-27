Cowboys to Remember The Ten Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State's men's basketball team will step out of conference play this Saturday when they host Arkansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at 3:00 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The game will be played one day after the 16th anniversary of the plane crash that killed 10 men associated with the Cowboys basketball program.

OSU will honor them with a moment of silence before the game and the school will be presented with the proceeds from the annual "Remember the Ten" run.

OSU head coach Brad Underwood knew two people associated with the tragedy, and says as long as he's head coach, "Remember the Ten" will always be a part of the Cowboys program.