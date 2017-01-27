Dallas teacher placed on leave after video of her pointing water gun at President Trump’s image goes viral

DALLAS, Texas – A Texas teacher is in hot water after a video taken inside her classroom spread online.

In the video, officials say Payal Modi is shown pointing a water gun at an image of President Trump on the whiteboard and yelling “die.”

Modi, who is an art teacher at Adamson High School, was placed on administrative leave following the video.

“Today, we were made aware of a social media posting being circulated involving a teacher at W.H. Adamson High School,” the Dallas Independent School District said in a statement. “The teacher has been placed on administrative leave and the district has opened an investigation.”

Students who spoke with KTVT say they knew Modi was joking.

“Trump came out, and she shot at him, but like it was just a water gun. It’s no big deal,” Leslie Jaimes said.

However, officials say threatening the president is no laughing matter.