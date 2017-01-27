Devon Energy surprises Luther High School with large donation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUTHER, Okla. - Students and teachers at Luther High School received a big surprise this week.

The students and teachers thought they were gathering for a homecoming pep rally, but instead, officials from Devon Energy surprised them with a large donation of $25,000.

Every dollar will go into the classroom for students, helping remodel the school's science labs.

They money will also help create a robotics club.

The teacher who led the effort to win the grant was absolutely thrilled.

"Overwhelmed, I was completely overwhelmed," Luther High School teacher Dr. Jessica Sigle said. "I just...my heart just burst with joy because this is an opportunity for these students to go on to collegiate level to compete with the surrounding schools. I mean this is a huge opportunity and I'm so incredibly honored to be part of that for them."

More than 20 other schools were competing for the grant.

Officials with Devon Energy said Luther was chosen as the winner because the school's entry was creative and had the strongest potential to increase students' abilities in science.