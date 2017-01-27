Dry pattern continues into the weekend with slowly rising temps

A dry pattern continues across Oklahoma into the weekend with slowly rising temps.

Temperatures today will be slightly below normal in the mid to upper 40s under sunny skies.

Lows tonight will plunge to the mid 20s under starry skies.

Highs tomorrow will reach the mid 40s to low 50s under sunny skies with a breezy northwesterly wind.

The fire danger will be a big concern through next week as dry conditions prevail.

Highs next week will climb to the 60s and our next storm system moves in Friday and Saturday.