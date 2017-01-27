‘He doesn’t need to be out on the streets,’ Family relieved after double homicide arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL CITY, Okla. - An arrest in his daughter’s murder can only bring Horace Jackson Jr. so much relief.

“At least I know he’s in custody but she’ll never be replaced,” he said. “I just grieve for my family. Kids and grandkids. They’re suffering behind this. We’ve got to go and grow up real fast and deal with this grief.”

Jackson’s daughter Nekia worked as the manager at the Laundry Station on S.E. 15th and Sunnylane.

She was opening the store for the morning when someone came in with a gun, killing her and Russ Roberts, a customer.

Friday, Del City police arrested Roshaun Jones and charged him with two counts of first-degree murder.

U.S. Marshals and Midwest City Police helped perform surveillance on Jones’ Midwest City apartment and pull him over in a traffic stop.

They took Jones into custody without incident.

His Facebook page shows Jones was a father, a husband and a professional mixed martial arts fighter.

He also has a criminal history that includes felony convictions for a drug charge and a misdemeanor bogus check charge.

Jackson said Jones sold bootlegged CDs near the laundromat and knew his daughter.

“That’s what gets me about this guy — he knew her!” Jackson said. “He knew what kind of lady she was. And for him to go and do something like that is pretty sad.”

The family of Russ Roberts told NewsChannel 4 in a statement: “We are glad [Jones] is off the streets so that he cannot hurt anyone else and their family. Our thoughts and prayers go to the Jackson family too. Russ Roberts was a very good and caring man and the way he died was proof of the kind of life he lived. He was just doing what was right. He would never consider himself a hero.”

Jones is being held without bond in the Oklahoma County Jail.