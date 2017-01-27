House fire in N.W. Oklahoma City leaves one dead

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was killed in a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City Friday morning.

Around 9 a.m., firefighters were called to reports of a three-story house fire in the 1800 block of N.W. 9th, near Indiana Ave.

Fire officials said the home is divided into three separate living areas.

The first floor was very cluttered, making it difficult for firefighters to access the area, officials said.

After extinguishing the fire, one person was found inside the home.

A medical examiner has been called to the scene.

It is unclear how the fire started at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.