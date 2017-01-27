Indoor, outdoor activities to check out for the weekend

OKLAHOMA – Still looking for weekend activities for your family to enjoy?

Lauren Nelson with Discover Oklahoma recommended a few events happening this weekend.

Ice-skating at the Devon Ice Rink isn’t over yet!

This weekend is the last full weekend for the outdoor arena, and temperatures should be chilly, but sunny.

The rink is located at the Myriad Gardens in downtown Oklahoma City.

While it may still be chilly outside, it’s never too early to think about summer.

You can see the latest water-craft and and on-site fishing simulator at the Oklahoma City Boat Show.

The show is already happening at the right now, through Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $8 per person, with children 12 and under free.

Finally, tickets are selling fast to the Oklahoma City Philharmonic Disney Concert: “Tale As Old As Time.”

This show combines the orchestra with vocal and film sequences.

Click here for tickets to the concert.

Discover Oklahoma airs on NewsChannel at 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays.