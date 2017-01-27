× KFOR Mugs for Us Sweepstakes Rules

KFOR Mugs for Us Sweepstakes

KFOR-TV/KAUT-TV Sweepstakes

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

1. Eligibility: Entrants must be legal US residents, at least 18 years old or above, as determined by KFOR-TV/KAUT-TV, 444 East Britton Road, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 and reside in the Oklahoma City Designated Market Area as defined by The Nielsen Company. Void where prohibited and outside the Oklahoma City DMA. Employees of KFOR-TV/KAUT-TV, Tribune Broadcasting (collectively, the “Sponsor”), the Sweepstakes’ participating sponsors, promotional agencies and their advertising agencies, employees of other television or radio stations, and members of the immediate families of such persons are not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related.

2. Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes begins on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 4:00 am CT and ends on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 11:59 pm CT (the “Entry Period”).

3. Sweepstakes Entry: To enter the Sweepstakes, send an email with a photo of yourself holding a coffee mug (the “Photo”) to pics@kfor.com. In the body of the email, include your name, physical address, email address and phone number. Entrants must use their own name and provide a current and valid email address. Photo submissions must depict the entrant and no other person. Please note, you must own a mobile device capable of taking photos prior to the start date of the Sweepstakes. The mug shown must not advertise any other media outlet (e.g., radio station, television station, television network, or newspaper). Photos must be original to the entrant (not copied, adapted, or reproduced from any other source and not a collaboration with any other person). Photos must not have been previously published or the recipients of any awards in previous promotions. No watermarks, signatures, or copyright notices may be added to any Photo. The Photo must not depict any obscene, provocative or otherwise inappropriate content, including but not limited to nudity or illegal conduct. Entrants must use their own name and current residential address. The Photo need not be a work of art, but it must be clear, in focus, and of sufficient quality to be used on television or the entry will be disqualified. Entries are limited to one entry per person and per email address during the Entry Period. Entries not selected as winners will automatically roll-over and be included in the next weekday drawing throughout the Sweepstakes Period.

By submitting a Photo for this Sweepstakes, you grant Sponsor the right to show the Photo on-air, online, and/or on social media. All entry information (but not the Photos themselves) becomes the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Multiple entries by means of software-generated or other automated processes will be disregarded. Detection of said automated entry will lead to such entries being voided in Sponsor’s sole discretion. If there is a dispute as to any entry, the authorized account holder of the email address will be deemed to be the entrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address. Potential winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder.

4. Other Conditions of Entry: By entering, each entrant represents and warrants that no one other than the entrant is depicted in the Photo, no laws were broken in the creation of the Photo and that the Photo is his/her own original creation, the entrant has all rights necessary to submit the Photo, the Photo has not been copied in whole or in part from any other work, the Photo has not been previously published, the Photo does not violate the rights of any person or entity (including but not limited to privacy rights, trademarks, and copyrights), the Photo does not defame, libel, or slander anyone or any entity, and does not contain inappropriate, offensive, indecent, vulgar, obscene or profane content. Entries that do not comply with these Official Rules or the foregoing representations and warranties will be disqualified. Each entrant agrees to indemnify, defend and hold Sponsor harmless against any and all liabilities, losses, damages, claims, debts, investigations, fines, penalties, costs, expenses and settlements (including attorneys’ fees and costs of litigation, settlement, judgment, interest and penalties) arising out of or related to a breach of the foregoing representations and warranties. By entering, each entrant grants to the Sponsor a world-wide, perpetual, non-revocable, royalty-free license to publish his/her Photo as well as derivative works based thereon on KFOR-TV/KAUT-TV, on the KFOR-TV/KAUT-TV websites, in KFOR-TV/KAUT-TV apps, on social media, and through any and all other media, now known or hereafter devised, in any manner related to the Sweepstakes, without prior notice, approval or compensation. Entrants otherwise will retain all rights to their respective Photos.

5. Winner Selection: A total of two winners will be randomly selected for each weekday drawing from the eligible, non-winning entries received by 11:59 p.m. on the previous weekday; for a total of 40 potential winners during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible entries received for each drawing. One grand prize winner will be randomly selected from the eligible, non-winning entries at the conclusion of the Sweepstakes Entry Period.

6. Winner Notifications: Sponsor will attempt to notify the Sweepstakes winners by email or phone after 10:00 am CT on each day, starting February 4th, 2016 through March 2nd, 2016. Winners must have a valid email address where they can be notified. If a winner (a) is unreachable or fails to respond to notification attempt within 2 days, (b) is unavailable for prize fulfillment, (c) is not in compliance with the Rules, (d) fails to sign and return required documents or to provide required identification, or (e) does not meet the eligibility requirements, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize to another winner by random drawing from among eligible entries for that drawing or to not award the prize at all. If Sponsor cannot find an eligible winner for the prize, that prize will not be awarded. All results are unofficial until winners are verified.

7. Prizes: Each weekday during the Entry Period two winners will be awarded a coffee mug valued at $4.00. One grand prize winner will win an extra large coffee mug valued at $26. Total approximate retail value of all prizes: $186.

8. Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: Only one winner per household. Winners are subject to verification by KFOR-TV/KAUT-TV of the winner’s name, age, address, phone number, and Social Security number (where the prize value is equal to or greater than $600.00). In order to claim his or her prize, each winner must appear in person during regular business hours at the business offices of KFOR-TV/KAUT-TV, located at 444 East Britton Road, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73114 within two working days of being notified. Winners may be required to sign an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity, and may be required to provide a completed W-9Winner is responsible for all taxes on prize. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by any winner. Prizes are non-assignable and non-transferrable. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason. Costs of transportation and accommodations, where applicable, and any other cost not specifically included in the prize are the sole responsibility of the winners. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Rules.

9. Publicity Release: By participating in the Sweepstakes, each entrant acknowledges that his/her entry in the Sweepstakes constitutes that entrant’s consent to use, publish, reproduce and for all purposes, including publicity, promotion and advertising, in any media (including without limitation, the Internet, television or offline promotions), each winner’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, and/or hometown and state, and any portion thereof, each extending throughout the universe and in perpetuity without further compensation, credit or right of review or approval, except where prohibited by law.

10. ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY CIRCUMVENT, DISRUPT, OR DAMAGE ORDINARY AND NORMAL OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES, TELEPHONE SYSTEMS OR WEBSITE, OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS PROHIBITED AND MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION.

11. Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this Sweepstakes or any portion hereof, or to disqualify any individual implicated in any of the following actions, if for any reason: (a) infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, (b) the Sweepstakes or any website associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or does not allow the proper processing of entries per these Rules, (c) the Sweepstakes becomes corrupted due to interruption in wireless calling devices or wireless service for any reason, or (d) the Sweepstakes is otherwise not capable of running as planned. If Sponsor determines, in its sole discretion, that technical difficulties or unforeseen events compromise the integrity or viability of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right to void the entries at issue, and/or terminate the relevant portion of the Sweepstakes, including the entire Sweepstakes, and/or modify the Sweepstakes. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes during, it will determine winners of remaining prizes by random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect, non-winning entries received as of the termination date. If Sponsor terminates or modifies the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will post notice on the official Sweepstakes website. By entering, entrants represent that they are eligible and agree to be bound by and comply with the Rules and the decisions of any judges, which are final on all matters pertaining to the Sweepstakes. Any entrant who attempts to tamper with this Sweepstakes in any way or use fraudulent means to participate in and/or win the Sweepstakes will be disqualified. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant at any time, for any reason, including, without limitation, language, activities or behavior deemed inappropriate. Sponsor and its advertising and promotion agencies are not responsible for cancellations, postponements, or delays in the Sweepstakes. Other than the prizes received by the winners, no entrant will be entitled to receive any wages, benefits, fees or other compensation whatsoever as a result of participating in the Sweepstakes. Sponsor will have the sole discretion to administer the Sweepstakes and interpret and apply the Rules. This Sweepstakes is not intended for gambling. If Sponsor determines that an entrant is using the Sweepstakes for gambling purposes, such entrant may be disqualified and reported to the authorities. Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is a conflict between any term of these Rules and any marketing or entry materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of these Rules will govern.

12. Indemnification/Hold Harmless: By participating, entrants agree: (a) to release, discharge, and hold harmless KFOR-TV/KAUT-TV, Tribune Broadcasting, and their respective affiliates, parents, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and the officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents of the foregoing (the “Released Parties”) from all liability, injuries, losses or damages of any kind to persons, including but not limited to invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright, or other intellectual property rights, death or property damage resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, delivery, possession, misuse or use of a prize (including any travel or activity related thereto), or from participation in and/or entry into or creation of an entry for the Sweepstakes and/or the broadcast or exploitation or use of entry or any other Sweepstakes-related activity; and (b) that the Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guaranty, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to any prize. In consideration for his or her participation in the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to hold harmless and indemnify the Released Parties from any and all claims, demands and/or causes of action of any nature or kind whatsoever, whether presently known or unknown, foreseen or unforeseen, that arise out of the entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, including attorneys’ fees.

13. Limitation of Liability: The Released Parties are not responsible or liable for: (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information or other errors in the printing, offering or administration of the Sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize(s), (b) any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in operation or transmission at any website, or wireless calling service, interrupted or unavailable network, server or other conditions, (c) failure of any entry to be received by Sponsor due to technical problems, telephone service problems, human error, or wireless calling service, (d) mechanical, technical, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions, or failures of any kind, including but not limited to failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed transmission of entries, traffic congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, electrical outages, on telephone lines, on the Internet, at any website, or application or lost or unavailable network connections or natural disasters or acts of God or man, which may limit an entrant’s ability to participate in the Sweepstakes, (e) communication line, hardware and/or software failures, malfunction of phones (including wireless phones/handsets), phone lines, other communications malfunctions, unavailable network connections, cellular equipment towers, telephone systems or wireless service, (f) damage to any computer (software or hardware) resulting from participation in the Sweepstakes, or damage to mobile phone or other PDA device, (g) theft or destruction of, tampering with, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries and/or entry information, (h) entries that are late, lost, stolen, damaged, illegible, and/or unintelligible (or any combination thereof), or (i) any change of email address, mailing address, telephone number and/or any other contact information provided by entrant. Any expenses incurred by the entrant during the entry process are the sole responsibility of each entrant and the Sponsor will not issue reimbursement for any expenses.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL THE RELEASED PARTIES BE LIABLE FOR INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES, ATTORNEYS’ FEES, OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES.

14. Disputes: As a condition of entering, participants agree: (a) under no circumstances will participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and participant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, consequential, or any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses; (b) all causes of action arising out of or related to this Sweepstakes, or any prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; and (c) any and all claims, judgments, and award will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, excluding attorneys’ fees and court costs. Oklahoma law will govern this Sweepstakes, without regard Oklahoma’s choice of law rules. The courts of Oklahoma will be the exclusive forum for any dispute regarding any Rule or activity associated with the Sweepstakes.

15. Official Rules: To request a copy of the Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to KFOR-TV/KAUT-TV, located at 444 East Britton Road, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73114 by March 31, 2017. Written copies of these Rules are also available during normal business hours (8 am – 5 pm CT) at KFOR-TV/KAUT-TV business offices or online at http://www.KFOR.com.

16. Names of Winners: For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to KFOR-TV/KAUT-TV, located at 444 East Britton Road, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73114, or appear in person at that location between normal business hours (8 am- 5 pm CT) after March 31, 2017. Requests for winners lists must be received by no later than June 30, 2017.

17. Rights Reserved: The content, information, data, designs and code associated with the Sweepstakes and Sweepstakes website are protected by intellectual property and other laws. Any unauthorized use of copyrighted materials, trademarks, or any other intellectual property of Sponsor without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.