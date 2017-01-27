Mother took son to emergency room four times before rare diagnosis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Jessica Jones knew something was wrong with her 7-year-old son Jamie when he had a fever that wouldn't go away.

She took him to the emergency room, but doctors told her it was a simple viral infection.

For more than a year, she says she knew something wasn't right and thought it had to be more than a viral infection.

"If I moved, it hurt like crazy. I couldn't even move. I wouldn't eat, I wouldn't drink because it would hurt too much. It was crazy," Jamie told FOX 59.

The fourth time to the emergency room finally gave the family some answers.

Jamie was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease, a rare disease that is described as inflammation of the blood vessels. He was eventually healed, but will deal with the lasting effects for the rest of his life.

"Because of the inflammation that was being caused by the Kawasaki, it actually damaged the heart and it caused three giant aneurysms in the heart, as well as an aneurysm in his celiac artery," Jessica said.

Now, they are working to spread awareness about the disease.