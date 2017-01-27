Mystery nurse saves stranger’s life after crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - A man who was badly hurt in a car crash in Alabama is recovering after the wreck, but he may not have survived if it wasn't for an off-duty Huntsville Hospital nurse who came to his aid.

Slaughter Road was chaotic as a sea of first responders tried to get the driver of the van to the hospital. No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

"There was a lady there that had attested to that she was a nurse, an off duty nurse, who had stopped and assisted medical treatment to this patient until the paramedics arrived."

Don Webster with HEMSI told WHNT News 19 it can make a world of difference if someone stops at the scene of an accident. Even if it's just to comfort those involved. However, this woman did more than just that.

"She helped stop some bleeding and basically assured the patient that help was on the way. And probably gave some recommendations not to move around until medical help arrived," said Webster.

The nurse was able to give critical information to paramedics regarding the man's condition.

"Once they had the gentleman loaded up in the ambulance and was providing treatment to him, the supervisor was going to speak to her to say thank you and she was already in her vehicle a pulling off."

In today's society many people would turn and look the other way, but if it wasn't for this woman taking time out of her day to help someone else, the driver may not be alive.

"Seconds and minutes save lives," said Webster.

Webster said this is a perfect example of why more people should learn CPR.

He said the minutes before first responders arrive on scene of a car accident are the most important for those who are injured.