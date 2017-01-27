Oklahoma appeals court upholds man’s manslaughter conviction

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the first-degree manslaughter conviction and 32-year-prison sentence of a Pittsburg County man.

The court on Friday rejected an appeal by 30-year-old Lloyd Brandon Buck on the grounds of prosecutorial misconduct.

Buck was charged with first-degree murder in the 2014 beating death of 58-year-old Kenneth Flick of Quinton, but was convicted on the lesser manslaughter count.

Buck testified during his trial that he hit Flick several times with a hammer after Flick threatened him, then hit him in the face.