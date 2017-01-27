Oklahoma City Thunder’s Enes Kanter to miss several weeks after fracturing forearm

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder star will miss several weeks of the season following an injury during Thursday night’s game.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Dallas Mavericks 108 to 98 inside Chesapeake Energy Arena.

However, they were without center Enes Kanter, who had to leave the game in the second quarter.

Enes Kanter exits game after punching chair; per @TheVertical 'there's a fear' of a fractured right handhttps://t.co/GX5oPndXOh pic.twitter.com/eW9T4LVkgX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 27, 2017

Kanter punched a chair during a timeout, which fractured his forearm.

“Something like that, bro, he didn’t mean to do it, obviously,” Steven Adams said, according to ESPN. “It was just one of those really frustrating times and just happened to do what he did. He’s already really hard on himself, like no one else can be as hard on Enes as he is on himself. He’s probably just feeling so under the weather, just feel bad for him. But still a good man, give him some time, and he’ll be back.”

On Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti announced that Kanter underwent successful surgery to repair a fractured right ulna.

He will be re-evaluated in four weeks.