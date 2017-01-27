× Oklahoma representative accused of sexual harassment expected to testify on Friday

OKLAHOMA CITY – Representative Dan Kirby is expected to testify before the Special House Investigative Committee Friday afternoon.

The committee is investigating claims of sexual harassment against Kirby by a former legislative assistant.

On Monday, Kirby announced he would not testify, saying he had procedural concerns.

He later changed his mind because he said he felt it was in the best interest of his constituents and the citizens of the state of Oklahoma that he appear before the committee.

Kirby has said he is not guilty of the accusations against him.