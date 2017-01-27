× One found dead in car after shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is dead after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City Friday evening.

Police say it happened near N.W. 18th and Youngs around 6:00 p.m.

Neighbors heard several people yelling and then heard shots being fired, according to police.

The neighbors then called police who found the victim dead inside his car.

Officers are still trying to gather information to develop suspect descriptions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.