One person in custody related to double murder at Del City business

DEL CITY, Okla. – Authorities say they have one person in custody related to the murders of two people inside a Del City business.

On Jan. 23, officers with the Del City Police Department were called to the Laundry Station after a customer stumbled upon a gruesome scene.

“It looks like a robbery. Two victims on the floor. I just walked in,” the witness told dispatchers.

When authorities arrived at the business, they discovered the bodies of 60-year-old Russ Roberts and Nekia Jackson.

Investigators said Nekia was working as the day manager at the Laundry Station when the suspect likely tried to rob her.

“I always was uneasy with her, because she opens, and it would be dark, and it would be like six and she was punctual. And, she had a couple of times she would come to work and stuff would be broken and windows cracked, and they don’t keep money in here,” Horace Jackson, Nekia’s father, told NewsChannel 4.

Police said she was being robbed at gunpoint when Roberts, who was a customer at the business, tried to help her.

“Altercation occurred inside the drop office there. The customer that was inside attempted to assist her to help her out, and both of them were shot in the process,” said Captain Ted Kleber, with the Del City Police Department.

Authorities poured over surveillance video from the business in order to find a link to the suspect.

On Friday evening, officials announced that one person is in custody related to the case.

Maj. Jody Suit, with the Del City Police Department, says that the investigation is ongoing in the case.

Around 2:50 p.m., Del City detectives, along with members of the U.S. Marshals and the Midwest City Police Department, arrested 33-year-old Roshaun Bernard Jones.

Jones was taken into custody near N.E. 15th St. and Sooner Rd.

Suit says that evidence led them to Jones, but the investigation is ongoing. At this point, they still believe that the murders were a result of a robbery.

Jones has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.