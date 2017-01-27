Police searching for suspect who stole massive smoker from The Meat House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - A familiar sight in Edmond is now missing.

If you've driven by The Meat House in the past five years, you've likely seen the giant smoker that sits outside of the business.

On Friday morning, the gourmet market announced that the smoker was stolen from the parking lot.

Employees tell NewsChannel 4 that when they arrived to work on Thursday, they noticed the big smoker was gone.

They called police, but no one has been arrested for the theft.

"If anyone sees a smoker rolling down the road or notice a smoker with something they haven't seen before and it resembles ours, give us a call or the Edmond Police Department with information," said Holden Stoner, the assistant general manager at The Meat House.

Stoner says the smoker is worth between $5,000 and $10,000.